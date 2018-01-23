Baltimore police officials in charge of reform, consent decree implementation resign after commissioner's firing

The two highest-ranking Baltimore police officials in charge of instituting reforms, overhauling policies and implementing the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice have both resigned following Mayor Catherine Pugh’s firing of Police Commissioner Kevin Davis last week.

Deputy Commissioner Jason Johnson, the head of the department’s Strategic Services Bureau, was in charge of implementing “key reforms in the areas of professional accountability, training, recruiting, technology and data management,” and with “the development of organizational policies and practices reflective of progressive, constitutional policing,” according to the department’s website.

Johnson confirmed his resignation on Tuesday, but otherwise declined to comment.

Chief Ganesha Martin, the head of the department’s Department of Justice Compliance, Accountability and External Affairs Division, served as a key point of contact with the Justice Department and other stakeholders in the consent decree process, helping to identify reforms and best practices “that serve to enhance BPD's internal capacities and external relationships with the community,” according to the department’s website.

She also worked as a liaison with City Hall and with community and corporate partners “to leverage innovation and investment opportunities,” the website says.

Martin also confirmed her resignation on Tuesday, otherwise declining to comment.

Pugh fired Davis on Friday, appointing Deputy Commissioner Darryl De Sousa in his place.

That morning, confusion swept through police headquarters as several top commanders had their access to the building cut off, their cell phone and email service cut off, and their computers seized.

Many in the department believed the issues reflected a broad shake-up in command under De Sousa, but Pugh’s office denied that was the case.

Amanda Rodrigues-Smith, a spokeswoman for the mayor, said the problems were the result of a “technical issue” and that “no one else” has been replaced or fired aside from Davis.

City officials have not provided a fuller explanation of the “technical issue” — or how a “technical issue” could cause problems across multiple systems or result in people’s computers physically being seized from their offices — as of Tuesday, despite multiple requests by The Baltimore Sun.

Davis has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

In an email to her staff obtained by The Baltimore Sun, Martin wrote that she had offered her resignation “with a heavy heart” and is proud of what they had accomplished together.

This story will be updated.

