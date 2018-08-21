Baltimore receives 'north of 40 applications' for police commissioner job

Baltimore received “north of 40 applications” for the police commissioner job, a city spokesman said Tuesday.

Mayor Catherine Pugh launched a nationwide search earlier this year after former Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa resigned in May after being charged with failing to file federal income taxes.

The deadline to apply was Friday. City Solicitor Andre Davis previously told The Baltimore Sun more than 20 people had applied. Davis said a commissioner would be named by the end of October.

“The Mayor has been very pleased by the keen interest expressed nationally in the police commissioner position,” he said in a statement previously.

Officials won’t name the applicants, citing confidentiality agreements.

Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle, who has been leading the department since May, has publicly expressed interest in the job, as has Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper, who spent 26 years on the force before retiring in 2014 and joining the sheriff’s office.

