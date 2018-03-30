One man dead in crash, another missing in harbor after fleeing from Baltimore Police in separate incidents

One man is dead from being hit by a car and another is missing in the waters of the Inner Harbor after they each fled from Baltimore Police officers in separate incidents Thursday night and early Friday morning, police said.

Larry Whitfield, 21, was first approached by officers conducting a narcotics investigation in the 2700 block of Greenmount Ave., between the Harwood and Better Waverly neighborhoods, about 8:35 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Whitfield “immediately fled” on foot, and was running across Greenmount Avenue when he was struck by a southbound Kia Optima, police said. The Kia’s driver was not injured and remained on the scene, while Whitfield was rushed to a local hospital, where he died early Friday, police said.

Detectives from the CRASH Team and the Special Investigation Response Team were both called to the scene and are investigating, police said.

The driver of the Kia has not been charged.

Whitfield’s family could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

About five hours later, officers patrolling in Fells Point were flagged down by a local tavern manager who said there was “a man behaving aggressively towards business patrons and employees” in the 700 block of South Broadway, police said.

Police then located Gokhan Donald Oztas, 33, in a nearby parking lot, began interviewing him and realized he was wanted on a warrant for second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon, police said.

“Oztas then took off running, fleeing on foot, away from officers,” the police said.

In the 1600 block of Thames Street, Oztas “slipped through a pass-way leading to the water,” police said.

“Ignoring verbal commands from officers, Oztas deliberately jumped into the water and began swimming away,” police said.

Police said the officers on the scene called the fire department and the police department’s marine unit.

Officers “last observed Oztas drifting back towards the dock and then submerged in the water,” police said, but officials have not been able to locate him since despite an “exhaustive search.”

His “condition and whereabouts” are now considered unknown, police said.

Oztas’ family also could not be immediately reached on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun