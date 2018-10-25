Police chase on I-95 ends in arrest in Southwest Baltimore

A 26-year-old man was arrested on charges of stealing a car following a police chase on southbound Interstate 95 Wednesday evening, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The car, a black Dodge Challenger, was reported stolen Wednesday from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert.

Officer Gregory Parker spotted the stolen car in Southeast Baltimore and requested assistance from the police department’s aviation unit, according to police.

The chase began after an officer attempted to stop the car at O’Donnell Street and Interstate Avenue in East Baltimore, police spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy said.

The driver, identified by police as Dominique Edward, refused to stop, and led police on a chase down Interstate 95. He crashed into several other vehicles before bailing out of the car, according to police. Police pursued him on foot and arrested him.

Edward was charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and several traffic violations, according to police.

