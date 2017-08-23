Baltimore to approve $50,000 payment for man who died as settlement over assault by police neared

Baltimore officials are expected Wednesday morning to approve a $50,000 settlement over an assault by a police officer in 2014 at a North Avenue bus stop that was caught on video.

Kollin Truss, the victim, died shortly before the settlement was finalized, his lawyers said this month. Ivan Bates, one of Truss’ lawyers, said the settlement payments are expected to go to his children.

“It brings to rest a long journey for Kollin and unfortunately he might not be able to benefit but his children will,” Bates said.

When Truss filed the lawsuit in 2014, his attorneys released a video from a CitiWatch camera that showed the early-morning incident. One of the officers involved, Vincent Cosom, was charged with assault shortly after.

The video showed Cosom landing a series of blows, including one that sent Truss reeling.

Cosom ultimately pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to six months in prison. He no longer works for the Police Department.

The settlement before the Baltimore Board of Estimates covers two other officers at the scene who Truss alleged should have done more to intervene. The officers maintain that they act appropriately, according to board documents.

The city’s law department recommended settling the case “because of the uncertainties and unpredictability of jury verdicts and to avoid the time and expense of protracted litigations.”

Bates said Truss had also settled privately with Cosom, whom the city declined to cover. Bates would not disclose the sum but said Truss had been satisfied with the deal.

Cosom’s attorney could not be reached.

In a separate case, the board is expected to approve a $40,000 settlement with a 67-year-old man who tripped on a sidewalk near his home and suffered a serious hip injury.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan