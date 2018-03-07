Opening statements Wednesday morning in third trial in killing of Phylicia Barnes

Opening statements are slated for Wednesday morning in the third trial of the man accused of killing 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes in 2010.

Michael Maurice Johnson, 34, has been convicted of second-degree murder by a jury and acquitted by a judge, with both verdicts overturned. For his third trial, Johnson has chosen to be tried by a judge: Circuit Court Judge Charles Peters, the judge in charge of the city’s criminal docket.

The decision for a bench trial comes after two previous judges criticized the state’s case. At Johnson’s first trial, Judge Alfred Nance expressed “great concern” about the evidence but allowed a jury to decide. Judge John Addison Howard threw out the case in the midst of Johnson’s second jury trial, saying the evidence was “unarguably circumstantial” and contained “no direct evidence” linking him to Barnes’ death.

A new team of three prosecutors — Michael Dunty, Noelle Newman, and Brian Bajew — replaced the original trial team that handled the first two cases.

Prosecutors have previously maintained that Johnson is “the only one person in this investigation that all of the facts and circumstances point to.” He is the last known person to see the teenager alive, and investigators say a neighbor saw him struggling to move a plastic storage container. Authorities believe the teen’s body was inside.

Defense attorneys have said the continued prosecution was “vindictive and abusive of the process.” They told jurors at the last trial that investigators wrongly concentrated on Johnson from the start of their investigation and have assembled "little discrepancies, little inconsistencies" to point the finger at Johnson, and say there is no motive.

Barnes was an honor student and athlete in North Carolina, where she lived with her mother. She had reconnected with her half-sisters over Facebook, and began making visits to Baltimore. She hoped to attend Towson University to be closer to them.

Barnes was in Baltimore during winter break when she went missing on December 28, 2010. Her body was found months later floating in the Susquehanna River.

Jurors were told in the first two trials that Johnson, whose relationship with Barnes’ older sister Deena was falling apart, had developed an inappropriate relationship with Phylicia, whom he called "lil sis." They exchanged hundreds of text messages in the six months before her disappearance.

At a party in June 2010, prosecutors said, he and the teenage girl went streaking, then, along with Johnson's younger brother and Deena Barnes, retreated to a field where a fifth person filmed the four engaged in "naked touching." That video was played for jurors at both trials, with prosecutors saying it represented a turn in the brother/sister-like relationship between Johnson and Phylicia.

On the day Phylicia went missing, Johnson called out of work. He took out cash at an ATM and bought a storage container from Walmart. Phone location data shows him near Patapsco Valley State Park, though never near Harford County or the Susquehanna River.

Prosecutors indicated during pre-trial motions this week that they may try to call as a witness a jail informant who was key to Johnson’s original conviction. But credibility issues later raised about the witness, James McCray, were also the reason the jury verdict was thrown out.

McCray contacted police from a jail in Charles County two months after Johnson was charged, and claimed he had been called to Johnson’s apartment two years earlier and saw Phylicia Barnes’ body. McCray said Johnson had called him for help, confessing he had raped and strangled her.

Before Johnson was sentenced, information emerged that McCray had come forward as a witness in two other court cases, and his credibility had been questioned by authorities in a third causing him not to be used.

Prosecutors opted not to present McCray's claims to the jury at the second trial, but Dunty said they are preserving the option of calling him at the third trial. They have not been able to contact McCray since October, however.

Johnson’s lead public defender, Katy O’Donnell, said McCray’s account vastly changes what Johnson must defend himself against.

Johnson has been free since his acquittal in January 2015. Howard had initially ruled a mistrial, but then granted a motion for judgment of acquittal, saying the state had failed to prove its case. The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office re-indicted Johnson, and Howard threw the case out again. But the state won on appeal with Maryland’s highest court ruling Howard did not have the authority to acquit Johnson.

In pre-trial motions, Peters ruled to limit some recorded phone calls and text messages that had been presented at the previous trials that showed Johnson discussing the investigation with relatives. “If you were charged, it would be insane not to be concerned about what evidence they have,” Peters said.

