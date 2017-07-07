Accused killer of Phylicia Barnes due in court for first time since highest court reinstated charges

The Baltimore man accused of killing 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes in 2010 is due in court Friday morning for the first time since the state's highest court reinstated murder charges against him.

Michael Maurice Johnson, 33, has been free since January 2015, when Judge John Addison Howard ruled that prosecutors lacked evidence and dismissed the second-degree murder count he faced. Prosecutors appealed and prevailed, with the Maryland Court of Appeals determining Howard overstepped his authority.

Though the hearing is listed in online court records as a trial date, it is expected to function as a preliminary hearing. Johnson's attorneys could not be reached for comment.

Barnes, an honors student from North Carolina, was visiting her half-sister in Northwest Baltimore when she vanished. A frantic search ensued, and her body was found months later floating in the Susquehanna River, an hour northeast of Baltimore.

Prosecutors say Johnson's involvement in the killing was the only "logical conclusion."

Johnson was charged in 2012, and the legal process has featured many twists and turns. He went to trial in 2013 and was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder. At his sentencing, Judge Alfred Nance overturned the conviction because he found prosecutors had withheld evidence.

At his second trial, Howard declared a mistrial after prosecutors played a recording jurors were not supposed to hear. Howard reversed his mistrial ruling at a subsequent hearing and dismissed the charges, saying prosecutors had insufficient evidence.

Prosecutors, believing Howard had made an error, promptly re-indicted Johnson. Circuit Court Judge Timony Doory denied an arrest warrant sought by prosecutors, and Johnson was instead served with a summons and not detained. The case was referred back to Howard, who dismissed the indictment.

The Court of Appeals reinstated the charges in April, and Johnson has remained free.

Johnson was the last person to see Barnes alive. He had dated her half-sister for years, but they were in the process of breaking up when the teenager went missing.

Prosecutors say Johnson had developed an inappropriate relationship with the teen, and called in sick from work the day she went missing. Witnesses said they saw Johnson struggling to move a plastic container out of his ex-girlfriend's apartment that day. Authorities believe Barnes' body was inside.

But defense attorneys have said Johnson cooperated with police, and cellphone records that trace his movements did not show him anywhere near the Susquehanna River. They said prosecutors could not prove that a crime had been committed or, if one had been, in which state it occurred.

