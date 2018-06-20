Jury acquits Baltimore man in 1981 cold case killing of 75-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted

The 1981 killing of Anna Dorthea Smith will remain unsolved even longer.

A Baltimore jury acquitted Phillip Lee of murder last week in the decades-old cold case. After the week-long trial, jurors found the 58-year-old man from Northeast Baltimore not guilty of all charges.

Prosecutors said they had DNA evidence linking Lee to the gruesome killing. The 75-year-old Smith was found bound, gagged and suffocated to death on her bed.

But Lee’s public defender told jurors the evidence was compromised. His defense attorney, Jane McGough, did not return messages.

The prosecution hinged their case on DNA recovered from sperm found on Smith’s bed, but tested years after her death. Prosecutors told jurors they also found DNA evidence from a second unidentified man.

“Decades old cases that rely on DNA evidence are always complex, especially when there are multiple parties involved,” said Melba Saunders, spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office. “We strongly believe that there was enough evidence to convict; however, the jury decided otherwise. We respect the jury’s decision and our office will do its best to support the legacy and loved ones of Ms. Smith.”

The Cold Case Unit reviewed the evidence in 2005, suspecting DNA tests unavailable in 1981 might bring new leads. They found and tested sperm from Smith’s bed, which led to the case against Lee.

During her opening argument, McGough told jurors the evidence was not a complete match.

Back in 1981, Smith lived independently on West Fairmount Avenue in the Shipley Hill neighborhood. Jurors saw a photo of her in a pink house dress standing before flowers.

On Dec. 7 of that year, her neighbor called police after noticing Smith’s back door cracked open. Detectives found the door had been pried. Inside, the only light came from her sewing machine.

Detectives found Smith’s body on the bed. She was gagged with a ball of cloth. A sweater was wrapped around her head. And her stockings were down at her ankles. She had been dead for a few days.

