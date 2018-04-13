Three people shot in different Baltimore incidents Friday night

Three people were — one of them critically injured — in separate incidents on Baltimore’s west side Friday night.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Phelps Lane, near North Hilton Street, at about 7:50 p.m. and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the head and leg.

He was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition, police said.

Sometime later, a 27-year-old man showed up at a downtown hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the neck. Investigators believe he too was shot in the Phelps Lane incident.

Then around 9 p.m., a Western District foot patrol officer was approached at the corner of West North and Pennsylvania avenues by a 28-year-old man who said he was shot in the 1800 block of N. Carey St., police said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

No other information was provided about the incidents.

Citywide shooting detectives were asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

