Two men killed by gunshots Wednesday in Baltimore

Two men were fatally shot in separate incidents Wednesday, police said, bringing the number of homicides in Baltimore for this year to 181.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Woodbrook Ave. in Penn North around 1:47 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found a 54-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

That evening, officers went to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Cherryland Road in Cherry Hill. They found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik