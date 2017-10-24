Man shot in Penn North has died, Baltimore police say

A 27-year-old man shot in the Penn North neighborhood of West Baltimore on Friday has died from his injuries, police said Tuesday.

They also announced another shooting on Tuesday morning, in which a 29-year-old man was injured.

The shooting on Friday occurred about 2:23 p.m. Officers found the man shot in the torso in the 1500 block of Richland Ave. in Penn North. He was transported to an area hospital, where he has since died.

Police asked that anyone with information in the fatal shooting call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

On Tuesday, police said Western District officers responded to an area hospital about 12:11 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found the man with a gunshot wound to the back.

“The victim was immediately taken into surgery and was unable to give officers any information as to what location he was shot,” police said.

They asked anyone with information in the non-fatal shooting on Tuesday morning to call citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

Police also identified the 42-year-old man fatally injured in a double shooting in the 2400 block of Barclay St., in the Barclay neighborhood, on Oct. 17 as Julio Valdes, of the 1500 block of Myrtle Ave.

Through Tuesday morning, there had been 287 homicides in Baltimore in 2017. At that pace, this year could be the deadliest on record in the city.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

CAPTION A Baltimore off-duty police officer was awakened by an armed intruder who he struggled with and took his weapon shooting the burglar. (Baltimore Sun video) A Baltimore off-duty police officer was awakened by an armed intruder who he struggled with and took his weapon shooting the burglar. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly outlined the basic details of the process for trial during a Monday news conference, in which he also said Maryland needs harsher penalties for crimes such as the ones Radee Prince is suspected of committing. Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly outlined the basic details of the process for trial during a Monday news conference, in which he also said Maryland needs harsher penalties for crimes such as the ones Radee Prince is suspected of committing.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun