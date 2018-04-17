Baltimore Police investigations of Gun Trace Task Force corruption allegations, other issues still unresolved

Within weeks of taking over the Baltimore Police Department in January, Commissioner Darryl De Sousa had announced investigations or promised reviews of a slate of pressing issues — including accusations that poorly trained recruits were being pushed through the police academy, and a stack of allegations of past corruption by active officers.

Months later, none of the investigations has been resolved, according to a police spokesman. Other ongoing reviews are related to the seizure of former commanders’ computers amid De Sousa’s takeover, and his predecessor’s decision to discontinue the use of plainclothes units.

The day Mayor Catherine Pugh fired former Commissioner Kevin Davis and appointed De Sousa to lead the department, De Sousa ordered at least one top commander’s access to police headquarters, mobile phone service and department computers cut off. Such access was cut off for Davis and several other top commanders, and several commanders’ computers were seized.

De Sousa blamed the broad impact on an “overzealous” employee implementing his order — which he said he intended to impact just one “office” in the department. In an interview with The Baltimore Sun in January, De Sousa would not say which office he targeted, citing an ongoing internal investigation.

“I’d prefer not to say because we currently do have an investigation going, which is strictly and solely internal,” he said. “It’s an internal matter, it’s extremely sensitive, and it’s limited to just one office.”

He said he gave the order to cut off the office’s access in order to “safeguard the community and the public by not having any information, any sensitive information, leave the walls” of the Police Department.

That investigation is still ongoing, said T.J. Smith, the department’s chief spokesman.

Also in late January, De Sousa said he was reviewing Davis’ decision to end plainclothes drug enforcement in the city. “I am evaluating to see what best practices tell us, what the research tells us, on plainclothes, and if it has an effect on reducing crime,” he said at the time.

Such units have been praised for reducing crime in the past, and criticized for violating residents’ rights. The practice was halted after members of the plainclothes Gun Trace Task Force were indicted for robbing residents and stealing and reselling guns and drugs on the streets.

De Sousa’s review of plainclothes units is still underway, Smith said.

In early February, De Sousa promised an investigation into a slate of corruption allegations made at the Gun Trace Task Force trial.

During the trial, allegations were made, namely by convicted cops and a convicted bail bondsman, against a dozen police officers not charged in the case. De Sousa said he had created a corruption investigation unit to look into the allegations.

“We are working diligently to investigate and hold those who tarnished the badge and violated public trust accountable for their actions,” the department said in a statement at the time. “The citizens deserve better and the hardworking honorable men and women of this agency deserve better.”

That investigative work is still underway, Smith said.

After training academy legal instructor Sgt. Josh Rosenblatt said in early February that police recruits were being pushed through without a firm understanding of core legal principles such as probable cause, De Sousa said he was looking into Rosenblatt’s concerns and reviewing the curriculum at the academy.

“Under my watch, there isn’t going to be a single police officer who does not satisfactorily pass any Maryland police training requirements,” De Sousa pledged. “They won’t be allowed to go on the streets. It’s plain and simple.”

That review is still underway, Smith said.

Also in early February, De Sousa halted the appointment of a deputy commissioner after an internal document purporting to show the retired commander’s discipline record was leaked. The document turned out to contain false information, but the retired commander up for the job — Thomas Cassella — was never reappointed.

De Sousa denounced the leak, and the department said it was investigating the incident.

That investigation is ongoing, Smith said.

Smith said he did not have a timeline for when any of the investigations or reviews may be completed.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun