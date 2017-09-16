Two female pedestrians dead after 'darting into traffic' on Northern Parkway, police say

Two female pedestrians were killed after “darting into traffic” under unclear circumstances and being struck by a vehicle on Northern Parkway about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Baltimore police.

“We’re trying to piece together the last moments of their life so we can ascertain where they were going and why they ran into traffic,” said Detective Nicole Monroe, a police spokeswoman. “We don’t know if this was just a case of pedestrian error, or if something else was going on.”

The incident occurred close to where Northern Parkway intersects with Gist Avenue, just west of Pimlico Race Course on the southern edge of the city’s Glen neighborhood, Monroe said.

She said she did not have identities or ages for the pair as of late Sunday night.

The driver of the vehicle, who is not believed to be at fault, remained at the scene, Monroe said.

The state medical examiner’s office will conduct autopsies to determine the causes of death and if there were any other injuries unrelated to the incident, Monroe said.

“We’re not excluding anything,” she said.

