Man fires gun to scare off neighbor in fight over parking spot near Pimlico

Tim Prudente
A Northwest Baltimore man has been arrested after police said he fired a gun to intimidate his neighbor in a fight over a parking space Friday night.

Andolphus Covel, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges, police said. Online court records did not list his attorney.

About 10 p.m. Friday, patrol officers were stopped by another man in the 3300 block of Spaulding Avenue in Central Park Heights who said he was arguing with his neighbor over a parking spot. According to police, the man told officers that his neighbor, Covel, threatened him and fired a gun to scare him off.

No one was hurt, and police said they recovered the handgun.

