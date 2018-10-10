Baltimore police to recognize Catholic Church-issued ID cards for immigrants

The Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore is going to start issuing identity cards to undocumented immigrants and other vulnerable people that the Baltimore Police Department has agreed to recognize — a program activists hope will make people more willing to cooperate with law enforcement.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and Archbishop William E. Lori are scheduled to announce the agreement Wednesday afternoon at a news conference.

“The Parish ID supports our efforts to build an inclusive city that takes into account the sometimes insurmountable obstacles to establishing resident identity due to unstable housing, gender identity, immigration status or other barriers,” Pugh said in a statement.

The program is the city’s latest effort to aid immigrants, whom city leaders see having a significant role boosting the health of some neighborhoods.

The police department plays only a minimal role in enforcing immigration laws — which are a federal matter — and in March the city approved $200,000 in funding for lawyers to represent people facing deportation.

Advocates for immigrant communities say people without legal status in the United States are reluctant to come forward as victims or witnesses of crime. They say helping immigrants get an identity card from a trusted institution — the Catholic Church — will make people more comfortable talking to officers.

Pugh committed to the program at a town hall meeting in June.

To qualify for a card, an applicant will need to have been a member of a parish for three months, present other identity documents and have a witness testify to their identity.

Maryland issues drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants, but requires applicants to have evidence they filed state taxes for two years or proof of residency.

Rachel Brooks, an organizer with church group BUILD that helped design the program, said she expects several hundred people to sign up for the cards right away and that thousands of people might ultimately be interested.

“The value of it is being able to have something that is saying publicly you’re part of Baltimore city,” Brooks said. “People are hesitant to interact with police at all. It is one more step forward that gives people the feeling of security to be active members of our society.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how broadly the cards would be accepted.

A news release issued by BUILD said the cards would be recognized by city agencies.

But Catalina Rodriguez Lima, the head of the mayor’s immigrant relations office, said she wanted to emphasize that most city services don’t require people to present identity documents at all.

The city’s role in the program will be to train police to recognize the new cards, Rodriguez Lima said.

The police already accept a range of forms of identity, but the department did not immediately respond to a request for a complete list.

Around the country, undocumented immigrants have a patchwork of ways to get an identity document.

Like Maryland, about a dozen states allow them to obtain drivers’ licenses, some cities issue ID cards and private groups have also launched programs elsewhere. The Catholic Church in Dallas started a similar program this spring to the one being rolled out in Baltimore.

