Five shot — two fatally — in Baltimore overnight

Five people were shot — two of them fatally — in Baltimore between Sunday and Monday, police said.

A man was shot in the shoulder and head about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of McCulloh St., between the Upton and Madison Park neighborhoods, police said. The killing happened less than four hours after another man was shot to death in the 1400 block of Argyle Ave. in Upton, police said.

The victims have not been identified in either shooting. Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

Baltimore finished the first half of 2017 Friday with 170 homicides, the second highest six-month tally in its history, ranking only after 1992, when the city had 116,000 more residents.

Three people were injured in shootings overnight, police said.

A 54-year-old man was shot in the torso in the 5300 block of Ready Ave. in Woodbourne-McCabe on the north side of the city, police said. He was taken to a hospital, and due to the seriousness of his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

A 38-year-old man was shot after driving from Haymarket, Va., with friends to buy drugs, police said. The group drove to the 5500 block of Bowley’s Lane, where the man got out, walked away, and returned with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. “They tried to rob me,” the man told his friends, who drove him to a hospital about 1 a.m. for treatment, according to police.

About the same time, a 19-year-old man was in the 4200 block of Thayer Court in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood when he heard gunshots coming from behind him and was shot in the hand as he ran, police said.

Anyone with information may contact citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

