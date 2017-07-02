After 170 homicides in year's first half, Baltimore police investigate two fatal shootings Saturday

Godfrey Mosby wanted to stay at the office and get some paperwork done.

But when one of the children he works with at the Loving Arms shelter in northwest Baltimore told him she wanted a snack from a nearby gas station, he said he'd leave with her.

He wasn't going to allow the 14-year-old girl walk there alone, he said. Not when she could be "exposed to things she shouldn't see or catch a bullet that wasn't meant for her."

The two walked nearly half-a-mile to get chips and soda from the BP gas station — the same gas station where, the day before, 22-year-old Louis Young was shot. He died in the hospital from his wounds, police said.

"I'm so disgusted by this," Mosby, 55, said of the violence. "I don't know what to say or do about it. I just try to keep my kids safe, just educate them to keep them out of it."

The first half of 2017 ended Friday with 170 homicides in Baltimore. The next day, Young and one other man were shot and killed in separate incidents.

It's the second highest six-month tally in Baltimore history, ranking only after 1992, when the city had 116,000 more residents.

Police also identified Dione Maurice Solomon, 29, as a victim of this weekend's violence. He was shot in a car Saturday in East Baltimore, and later died at a hospital.

Police found Solomon in a vehicle parked on the 2700 block of E. Chase Street, in the Biddle Street neighborhood Saturday afternoon. One woman who lives around the corner said she is hardly surprised because shootings happen so often in the city.

"But this was really close," said Martha Grayson, 48, as her voice drifted off.

Michelle Roberts lives in the same block, and went to a nearby store around the time of the shooting. When she walked back to her home, she saw the yellow tape up and police everywhere.

"There's too much killing every single day," Roberts, 47, said. "Especially the young ones."

Two other men were shot in unrelated incidents Saturday, police said.

In North Baltimore, officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds shortly after midnight. He was taken to a hospital.

Less than a half hour later, officers responded to a separate report of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Preston Street. Police said they believe a 35-year-old gunshot victim who arrived at a hospital a short time later had been shot on Preston Street.

Detectives are investigating the incidents, police said. Police ask that anyone with information call Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup or text tips to 443-902-4842.

Jake Owen, 39, was in the Biddle Street neighborhood with his two sons Sunday. He said whenever he hears a gunshot, he hopes it isn't one of his kids.

"We don't condone it," he said. "We condemn it. We want to be safe like anybody wants to be safe."

Baltimore Sun reporters Erin Cox and Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.