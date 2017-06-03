Two killed, one injured in three separate shootings overnight in Baltimore

A man and woman were killed and another man was injured in three separate shootings across Baltimore early Saturday, city police said.

Police said a 24-year-old man was found shot around midnight in the 1800 block of Rutland Ave. in the Broadway East neighborhood. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

At 12:36 a.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Bel Air Road in Northeast Baltimore where they found a 69-year-old man who had been shot during a dispute over money, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said at 3:06 a.m., officers were called to another homicide in the 500 block of N. Bouldin St. in Southeast Baltimore.

A 29-year-old woman had been shot and was taken to Hopkins where she was pronounced dead. Police did not release her name Saturday morning.

There have been 149 homicides so far this year, including three already this month. Through May, the city had the most killings on record through the first five months of the year.

Anyone with information on the homicides is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

