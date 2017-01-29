Baltimore police: 2 wounded when gunfire breaks out at Horseshoe casino garage

Two men were wounded when gunfire broke out in the parking garage at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

Police said a group of men had argued earlier, then encountered each Sunday about 1:20 a.m. on the fourth floor of the parking garage. One man, 21, was shot in his hand; another, 21, in his foot. Both men were hospitalized.

That shooting followed two overnight homicides in the city. Those separate shootings followed a violent Friday and Saturday, police said.

Anyone with information can call police, 1-866-7Lockup.

