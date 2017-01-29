Baltimore police: 2 wounded when gunfire breaks out at Horseshoe casino garage

After decades of manufacturing decline in Maryland, signs of turnaround
Tim Prudente
Two men were shot in the parking garage at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore early Sunday.

Two men were wounded when gunfire broke out in the parking garage at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

Police said a group of men had argued earlier, then encountered each Sunday about 1:20 a.m. on the fourth floor of the parking garage. One man, 21, was shot in his hand; another, 21, in his foot. Both men were hospitalized.

That shooting followed two overnight homicides in the city. Those separate shootings followed a violent Friday and Saturday, police said.

Anyone with information can call police, 1-866-7Lockup.

