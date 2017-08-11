York Road closed in North Baltimore after shooting

A section of a busy north-south route in North Baltimore is closed Friday morning as police investigate an overnight shooting.

York Road was closed in the area of Cold Spring Lane in the Winston Govans area during the early portion of the morning rush.

The road was closed between Rossiter and Winston avenues on a stretch of York Road just north of where the busy route becomes Greenmount Avenue as it goes south toward downtown Baltimore.

Crime scene tape and homicide detectives were visible at the scene. Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

Six people were shot in Baltimore on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

