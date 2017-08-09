Man shot inside Baltimore convenience store, police say

A man is dead after being shot during a robbery inside a discount store in the Edmondson Village shopping center, Baltimore police said.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at the Dollar General store in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue.

The man was taken to shock trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not identify any suspects. Anyone with information may contact the department’s homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

