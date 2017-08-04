Baltimore 'hack' taxi driver shoots passenger less than an hour before city ceasefire begins

A passenger in a “hack” taxi was robbed and shot by the driver late Thursday, less than an hour before a weekend-long ceasefire was to begin in Baltimore, police said.

The shooting took place around 11:14 p.m., when a 37-year-old man riding in the unlicensed cab was taken by the driver to Druid Hill Park, where the driver took the man’s money and cell phone, and then shot him in the chest, according to police. The victim took himself to an area hospital where he was in stable condition, police said.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating. Anyone with information may call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The “nobody kill anybody” ceasefire was to begin as the calendar turned to Friday, and run through the weekend. The grassroots push for peace comes as the city is struggling to reduce violence.

As of Thursday night, Baltimore has had 208 homicides in 2017.

