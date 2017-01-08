Seven shot — three in a six-block stretch — in Baltimore Sunday

Seven people were shot in Baltimore — three of them in a six-block stretch on the city's northwest side — on a bitterly cold Sunday, police said.

None of the victims' injuries were expected to be life-threatening.

A 53-year-old man was shot about 4:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of Old York Road in North Baltimore's Pen Lucy neighborhood, police said.

Two men, ages 36 and 37, were shot about a half hour later in the 1800 block of West Fayette St. in Franklin Square in West Baltimore, police said. The 36-year-old was found shot in the leg at the scene; the 37-year-old arrived with unspecified gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital about 15 minutes after the shooting.

The three shootings in Northwest Baltimore earlier Sunday afternoon happened within about an hour, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the arm about 1:11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Howard Park, police said.

Eleven minutes later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the lower body in the 5500 block of Cadillac Ave. in nearby Grove Park, police said.

Less than an hour after that, officers were dispatched to another shooting scene in Howard Park, where an 18-year-old man had been grazed in the ear by a bullet, police said.

Early Sunday morning, a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm about 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Parksley Ave. in the Wilhelm Park neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore, police said. He was also hospitalized.

None of the shooting victims' names were released by police. All of the victims were treated at local hospitals. Police are investigating any connections between the shootings. Police released no suspect descriptions, possible motives or additional details in the four shootings.

Anyone with information may call Citywide Shooting detectives, at410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

