First homicide in Baltimore on Sunday is in west Baltimore

A man was shot and killed in the Franklin Square neighborhood of Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, the first reported homicide in the city in 2017, police said.

Officers were on patrol around 3:15 p.m. when they heard gunshots from the 1800 block of W. Fayette Street. There they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police have reported that 318 people were killed in Baltimore in 2016.

Another man was shot about two hours after midnight Sunday morning in southwest Baltimore, police said.

Police responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Yale Avenue in the Yale Heights neighborhood, where the man was found with "gunshot wounds to his body." The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was not immediately available.

Police are investigating, and anyone with information may call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.