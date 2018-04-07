Baltimore police: Two men killed in separate overnight shootings

The weekend got off to a violent start in Baltimore, where two people were killed in separate overnight shootings, according to Baltimore police.

At about 11:20 Friday night, officers went to in the 2300 block of Jefferson Street in East Baltimore, where they found a 20-year-old man who was shot in the chest, according to a police statement. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Later that night, at about 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Baltimore Street, in the Franklin Square neighborhood of West Baltimore, where they found a 28-year old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the police statement. This victim also died after being taken to an area hospital.

Neither victim was identified in the police statement.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, or text tips to 443-902-4824.

