One dead in East Baltimore quadruple shooting

One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in East Baltimore.

The shooting took place in the 1200 block of Bonaparte Avenue, where police responded at 2:57 a.m. and found four shooting victims. All four victims — one female and three males — were taken to area hospitals. One male was pronounced dead and another was in critical condition Tuesday morning, police said. The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not provide ages or identities of the victims, and no suspect information was available.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information may call 410-396-2100.

This story will be udpated.