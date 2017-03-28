Baltimore police: Woman fatally stabbed in Southeast district

A 34-year-old woman was stabbed to death early Tuesday in Southeast Baltimore, police said.

Police from the Southeast District responded to the 3500 block of Esther Place in Baltimore Highlands at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to find the woman stabbed in the abdomen. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, where she died, police said.

Witnesses heard a scream and saw a man — described as Hispanic, appearing to be in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and wearing a red shirt — running west.

The homicide is the 77th reported this year in Baltimore.

Also Tuesday, police identified two people killed Monday in the city. Otis Davis, 36, was killed in the 3900 block of Woodridge Court, and Ernest Soloman, 26, was killed in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road.

Baltimore police homicide detectives are investigating all three cases, and anyone with information may call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7LOCKUP — or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

