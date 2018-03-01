Police officers' names disappear from Maryland court case search database

The names of arresting officers and other law enforcement authorities involved in cases disappeared Thursday from the state’s searchable public court database.

It’s not clear what happened and the missing names don’t change the cases, only the public’s access to information about them.

There was no announcement from the Maryland Judiciary, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Maryland Judiciary Case Search database contains information about court cases, including information about defendants, the charges they face, and the names of attorneys and law enforcement officers who were involved in the arrest. It’s an integral tool for members of the public, lawyers and journalists.

Officers’ names disappeared at some point Thursday.

The change appears to stem from amendments approved by the judiciary’s standing committee on rules of practice and procedure last year. The committee’s annual report from last year eliminated a clause in rule 16-910, “Access to Judicial Records,” that said, “Unless shielded by a protective order, the name, office address, office telephone number and office e-mail address, if any, relating to law enforcement officers, other public officials or employees acting in their official capacity, and expert witnesses, may be remotely accessible.”

The disappearance of officers’ names prompted concerns from media advocates.

“If you’re monitoring arrest history, if you’re looking for patterns, the officer history is pretty critical,” said Rebecca Snyder, executive director of the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association. “With what we’re seeing, especially in recent events in Baltimore, it seems so short-sighted and ill conceived that they’re taking out officer names at this point, and I don’t really know what prompted that rule.”

Case Search has been particularly integral in the wake of revelations about the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force, helping track cases involving the corrupt officers and search for links with other officers and cases.

When searching a case by defendant, no officer names appear. Searches for the names of individual officers in Baltimore’s District and Circuit Courts continued to return results Thursday, but the officers’ names and those of any others involved no longer display on the detailed case page.

