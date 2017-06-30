City police identify officers involved in Curtis Bay shooting of suspect who pulled gun

Baltimore police identified Friday the two officers who fired at a 23-year-old man after he pulled a gun on them during a foot chase in Curtis Bay this week.

The officer were Rico Perry, a three-year veteran, and Courtney Wright, a six-year member of the department, police said. Both are assigned to the city's Southern District.

Police released the officers' names one day after showing footage from an area surveillance camera and the body camera worn by Perry that showed the man pull a gun and point it in Perry's direction during the chase — at which point Perry fired at the man as he fell backward to the ground.

Perry then got up and continued to chase the suspect into an alleyway, where gunfire was exchanged. The man, who has not been identified, was wounded by the gunfire and remains in critical condition at a local hospital. The chase occurred Tuesday night.

Police have said they do not know exactly at what point in the chase the man was shot. After the chase, the man jumped into a getaway vehicle and was found later at a local hospital seeking treatment for his injuries.

Also on Friday, police identified Officer Rene Aguilera, a four-year veteran, as the officer who opened fire on a vehicle that was put into reverse and headed in his direction in the 700 block of Wildwood Parkway in Edmondson Village on June 17. They also released body camera footage from that incident Thursday.

Aguilera's shots did not strike anyone. He is assigned to the city's Southwest District.

All of the officers are on routine administrative duty pending the conclusion of investigations into the shootings by the department's Special Investigation Response Team.

