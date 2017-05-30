Baltimore police officer struck by vehicle; two suspects in custody

A Baltimore police officer was struck by a vehicle in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of two suspects, according to police.

Donny Moses, a police spokesman, said he believed the officer would be OK, but was still gathering information on the incident shortly after 11 a.m. The officer was not identified.

He said the officer was struck near or at the intersection of Lyndale and Chesterfield avenues in the city's Belair-Edison neighborhood.

The two suspects were arrested in the 3500 block of Brendan Avenue nearby, he said. Neither was immediately identified.

Moses said he did not know how the incident began, or if the two suspects were wanted for any crimes before the officer was struck.

Moses said there were no reports of shots being fired.

This article will be updated.