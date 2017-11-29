Baltimore Police officer shot in hand in Cherry Hill

A Baltimore Police officer was shot in the hand in Cherry Hill Wednesday evening.

Police have a suspect in custody, police spokesman T.J. Smith said in a tweet shortly after 8 p.m. The officer was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

The shooting came hours after slain Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter was buried Wednesday.

Suiter was shot in the head Nov. 15 in the West Baltimore neighborhood of Harlem Park while investigating a triple homicide from 2016. He died the next day.

Police have no suspects in Suiter’s killing.

In Cherry Hill Wednesday night, police cordoned off a crime scene on Bridgeview Road near Cherryland Road.

What appeared to be an officer’s flashlight, still illuminated, lay on the sidewalk. Investigators were focused on the area around it.

