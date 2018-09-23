City police officer wounded in West Baltimore shooting

A Baltimore police officer was shot Sunday evening in West Baltimore’s Poppleton neighborhood — in the same block where two people were shot last week, according to police.

The officer was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was doing well and was expected to be released Sunday evening, according to James Bentley, a spokesman for Mayor Catherine E. Pugh. The mayor visited the injured officer and spoke with him and his partner Sunday, Bentley said.

The officer’s identity has not been released by the Police Department, and Bentley said he did not know the exact nature of his injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the rear of the 800 block of Vine St. in the Poppleton neighborhood.

Police have not released any further information but said they plan to have a news conference sometime Sunday night.

Officials have not said whether the suspect in the shooting has been identified, or whether anyone else was shot in the gunfire.

Residents said they heard dozens of shots.

Kelly Blanding, 50, who was watching football in a home facing the crime scene, said he heard so many shots that "I started to wonder, when is it gonna stop?"

"It was like a war out here," Blanding said.

On the opposite side of the crime scene, a group of women stood outside saying they also heard many shots.

"We had our surround sound on — I had to turn it down and ask my son, is that your [video] game? He was like, ‘No. You heard that though, Mom?’ ” said one of the women, who declined to give her name for safety concerns.

The neighborhood has experienced a spate of recent violence. Two people were shot in the same block where Sunday’s shooting occurred in the span of just over four hours one evening last week.

A man came to a hospital with a graze wound to the stomach just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said. A separate victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the foot there about 10:19 p.m. the same night, police said. Police did not release the names of either victim. The 28-year-old was released from the hospital in good condition, they said.

Another woman who lives near the block said she’s considering moving.

"It's a shame," she said. “We can't even let our kids outside. We need to move.”

Another neighbor, Montique Gross, 57, said he heard around 20 gunshots before the sirens rang.

He leaned over the railing of his porch on Vine Street and watched the police cars parked in the middle of his street, blue and red sirens flashing.

There’s always something bad happening on the block where the shooting took place, Gross said.

Addicts panhandle for money on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, then walk to the neighborhood to buy drugs, and the violence spreads, he says. He worries about his wife when she walks from the front step of their home to her car, that someone will attack and rob her.

“I be worrying,” he said. “This is a bad neighborhood.”

On the eastern side of the police scene on Vine Street, Tenise Dry, 38, filmed the scene on her phone. She planned to share the video on her Instagram story. She wants to be a journalist.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-7LOCKUP.

