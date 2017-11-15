Baltimore homicide detective shot near violent West Baltimore corner

A Baltimore homicide detective was shot near a notoriously-violent intersection in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.

The officer was not immediately identified, nor was a condition given. The police department said only that a “police-involved” shooting had occurred in the 900 block of Bennett Place, in the city’s Harlem Park neighborhood, about 4:30 p.m.

The shooting was the second of a law enforcement officer in West Baltimore this month.

An off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer, Sgt. Tony Anthony Mason Jr., 40, who lived in Baltimore, was fatally shot in 2800 block of Elgin Ave. on Nov. 4.

After Wednesday’s shooting, police set up a wide perimeter and officers could be seen taking cover around corners. The police helicopter, Foxtrot, swirled low, using its loudspeaker to tell people to go inside their homes.

The location, just northwest of Route 40 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, is a particularly violent one. More than a dozen people have been shot or killed there in recent years.

Among other incidents, two people were shot near the corner, one of them fatally, on July 18, and three people were killed in a single incident in December. After a particularly violent spate in 2013, police barricaded the block and stationed an officer there around the clock.

The area was targeted for increased policing again this summer after the separate killings of two 15-year-old boys in the neighborhood in August — including one right at the intersection of Bennett and Fremont.

Jeffrey Quick, 15, was fatally shot on N. Fremont Avenue, right at the corner with Bennett Place, on Aug. 22. Tyrese Davis, also 15, was killed down the street earlier in the month.

After the killings, Maj. Sheree Briscoe, the Western District commander, said the area would be targeted with increased policing, but also other city services — an approach Mayor Catherine Pugh has touted as a holistic way to address crime.

There was a special warrant initiative that led to 20 arrests in the area. There was a community clean-up where city crews cleaned alleys and gutters and talked with residents. Police raided a nearby house of an alleged Crip gang member in which they recovered guns, drugs, and items they said were associated with the “52 Hoover Gangster Crip” set specifically.

