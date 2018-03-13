Prosecutors clear Baltimore officer in fatal shooting of 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Prosecutors in Baltimore have cleared a city police officer of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of an armed robbery suspect at a 7-Eleven store in October, finding that his actions were justified given the threat the man posed to the officer and nearby citizens.

Officer Kevin Amy, a 17-year veteran of the police force assigned to the Northeast District, had pulled up to the convenience store in the 6000 block of Harford Road, in the city’s Westfield neighborhood, just as 20-year-old Eric Garrison was holding up the store with a shotgun.

Amy shot Garrison twice as Garrison exited the store with the shotgun in hand.

Police quickly released footage from Amy’s body-camera and from store surveillance cameras that showed the robbery in progress and the shooting. Then-Commissioner Kevin Davis said Amy had done “a great, great job” and showed “presence of mind and grace under pressure.”

The decision by prosecutors not to file charges against Amy in the Oct. 16 incident was outlined in a 20-page report released by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby’s office on Tuesday. The report includes accounts of the incident from four civilian witnesses and three other police officers who arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting.

A woman near the clerk’s counter in the store when Garrison approached told investigators that, after she first noticed Garrison, she backed up, but he said, “Shorty, here. Grab your stuff,” referring to the items she had placed on the counter. He then took money from her as she grabbed her items.

Then, she said, Garrison noticed Amy pull up, cocked his gun and told her, “You better get out of here.”

The report says the woman told investigators that she feared for her life and that Garrison might shoot her as she ran out of the store, and heard Amy say “Put it down, don’t move! Put it down, don’t move!” before opening fire.

The report also includes an account from the store clerk, who told investigators that Garrison was masked and had pointed a gun at him, handed him a paper bag and ordered him to open the register and give him the money. Then, he told investigators, Garrison had looked up and said “Oh my god,” as he noticed Amy’s arrival out front.

The report says Amy likely fired eight shots from his weapon. Garrison did not fire his weapon, which was not loaded. Police said the gun appeared to be the same weapon — with white tape covering its handle — that had been used in several other robberies.

In the video from the 7-Eleven incident, Garrison appeared to have the gun mostly at his side, pointed toward the ground, as he ran out of the store and was shot by Amy. Police suggested Garrison’s gun had been directed toward Amy.

In its report, Mosby’s office concluded that “based on the position of [Garrison’s] right shoulder and arm, it appears the suspect exits the store with the firearm in his right hand which is pointing toward the officer.”

Based on its review, Mosby’s office concluded it was “objectively reasonable” for Amy to conclude that “his safety and the safety of the two other civilians were imminently at risk of death or serious bodily injury leading him to protect himself and the civilians by utilizing force.”

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said Tuesday that the case “highlighted the danger that officers find themselves in” while working in Baltimore. He said Amy “acting quickly and decisively” after being “left with no alternative as he confronted the armed man.”

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun