Baltimore police officer fatally shoots suspect in attempted armed robbery

A Baltimore police officer fatally shot an armed robbery suspect at a convenience store in northeast Baltimore early Monday, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven at Harford Road and Glenmore Avenue in the area of the city’s Westfield and Hamilton neighborhoods.

Police said an officer was checking in on the business when a man was robbing the store with a shotgun. The officer shot the suspect, who died. The officer, store employees and witnesses were uninjured.

This story will be updated.