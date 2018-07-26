Baltimore police officer who declined to respond to report of armed man no longer with the department

A Baltimore police officer who declined to respond to reports of an armed man earlier this month has separated from the department, interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle said Wednesday.

The officer had been flagged by an off-duty firefighter and two others about a man carrying a gun in his waistband downtown, but the officer told them that it was not her district. Tuggle would not say whether the officer resigned or was fired.

The officer, whose identity hasn’t been released, had been flagged by an off-duty firefighter and two others about a man carrying a gun in his waistband downtown, but the officer told them that it was not her district.

Tuggle has called the incident, which was captured on a dashboard camera, an “embarrassment” and “totally unacceptable.”

On the video, firefighters can be heard calling in a description of the man. In the video, the van can be seen approaching a group of parked police cars.

“Hey can you help me out?” the firefighter said to the first officer he saw. “There’s a guy who just dumped a gun. I just called it in twice. It took them forever to respond. It’s right there at St. Paul and Lexington.”

“This isn’t my district,” the officer says.

The gun sighting occurred in the police department’s Central District.