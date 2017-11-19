Police to clear crime scene of detective's killing in West Baltimore on Monday

The Baltimore Police Department plans to clear Monday the crime scene in Harlem Park where a gunman killed Detective Sean Suiter last week, police said, after officers locked down the neighborhood for six days.

With no suspect identified and the reward jumping higher and higher for information on Suiter’s killer, police have maintained a perimeter in the neighborhood, in hopes of gathering tips and preserving evidence at the crime scene.

Suiter, 43, was investigating a triple homicide Wednesday in the 900 block of Bennett Place when he saw someone acting suspiciously in a vacant lot and approached. The married father of five was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead Thursday. Some residents said Friday they were being required to show identification to get past the police tape to access their homes.

“Please know this crime scene preservation has been necessary,” Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said on Twitter on Sunday. “We will finish our exhaustive examination of the scene in the morning.”

The Police Department thanked neighborhood residents for their patience and understanding during the prolonged investigation.

“We appreciate the support and sensitivity from our community during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement. “Our efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrator rely on the thoroughness of our investigation and our capacity to recover forensic, physical and other evidence.”

Dozens of people protesting the extended police presence in the neighborhood have been tweeting with the hashtag “#FreeWestBaltimore,” with some deriding the police action as “martial law.”

City Solicitor Andre Davis, a former senior judge on the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, said he understands the inconvenience of the extended lockdown to neighbors but sees no legal qualms with the Police Department’s five-day shutdown of the neighborhood, given the circumstances.

“I don’t think it’s terribly abnormal or unusual,” Davis said.

He said he hoped police had been respectful and done no damage in their search for clues or a suspect, but said if they did, residents may file for a claim from the city. The whole city wants the detective’s killer caught, he said.

“There’s no more compelling need to control a crime scene than under circumstances such as these,” he said. “It’s a sad day, but we’ve just got to keep working.”

Suiter’s daughter set up an online GoFundMe fundraiser — the authenticity of which was verified by both GoFundMe and the Police Department — on Sunday to collect donations to the family. It had raised more than $5,600 in about four hours.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 911, the homicide unit at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers, at 1-866-7LOCKUP, to leave an anonymous tip.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis confirmed that "more than one" shot was fired from Suiter's service weapon, which was recovered from the scene, and have not ruled out the possibility that the veteran officer was killed with his own gun.

