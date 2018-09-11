Police: Baltimore officer dragged by car during traffic stop

A Baltimore police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 1:58 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop in the 3300 block of W. Garrison Ave. in Northwest Baltimore’s Central Park Heights neighborhood, police spokeswoman Detective Nicole Monroe said. During the stop, the driver tried to get away and dragged the officer, police said.

The officer, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition, Monroe said.

“The injuries do not appear to be life threatening,” she said.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said in a tweet the suspect was in custody.

