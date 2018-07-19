Baltimore Police sergeant charged with DUI after crashing department-issued car, police say

A Baltimore police sergeant has been charged with driving under the influence after city police said he crashed a departmental vehicle earlier this month.

Larry Worsley, a 15-year-veteran with the department, was was charged on a criminal summons after his department-issued Dodge Charger struck several unoccupied parked vehicles in the area of the 1100 block of Argonne Dr. in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Worsley, who is assigned to the Anti-Crime Section, has been suspended. The case is also being investigated internally, the department said.

Because Worsley was charged by summons, he did not have to go through the formal and lengthy booking process. The summons orders him to show up to court.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5