Police: Off-duty Baltimore officer fired gun at man suspected of breaking into truck in Prince George's County

The Baltimore City Police Department is investigating the circumstances under which an off-duty police officer fired his gun Friday at a man suspected of breaking into the officer’s truck in Prince George’s County.

The officer has been suspended with pay pending the results of an internal investigation, city police department spokesman T.J. Smith said, and will be assigned to administrative duties. Neither the officer nor burglary suspect was hurt.

The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights, according to Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman Officer Ameera Abdullah.

The officer confronted the man trying to break into his truck and fired his gun, Abdullah said. The suspect drove off in a car, then apparently abandoned the car and ran off on foot. The car was found a short distance away, but Prince George’s police are continuing to hunt for the suspect.

