Off-duty Baltimore police officer was with woman shot this weekend, police say

An off-duty Baltimore police officer was with a woman when she was shot in the neck this weekend in the city, the police department confirmed Monday.

Officer Spencer Moore, who is currently suspended by the department because of an “unrelated matter,” was not injured in the shooting and is being treated as a witness, said T.J. Smith, a police spokesman.

Smith said Moore was cooperative with investigators after the shooting occurred. Smith said there was no indication Moore was targeted. He said he did not know the relationship between Moore and the woman.

Moore could not be reached for comment. Mike Davey, a union attorney retained by Moore, declined to comment.

The 36-year-old woman Moore was with, who has not been identified, was shot about 7:33 p.m. in the 500 block of Yale Ave., in the Yale Heights neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore, and taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. Police do not identify surviving victims of shootings.

Smith would not describe the nature of Moore’s suspension, other than to say that it was not related to the shooting. Police do not generally comment on personnel issues, which are protected by law.

Moore joined the force in 2004, and earned about $80,100 last year, according to city salary records.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun