Off-duty Baltimore police officer shoots suspect in Northeast Baltimore

An off-duty Baltimore police officer shot a man who broke into his Northeast Baltimore home while he was sleeping, police said.

Police said the suspect was armed and demanded money, and the officer was able to gain control of the weapon and shot the suspect, said Capt. Jarron Jackson, a police spokesman.

The shooting took place in the 4400 block of Furley Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to a hospital with “serious” injuries.

The officer was home alone at the time the burglary and shooting took place, Jackson said.

Commissioner Kevin Davis visited the scene and investigators were examining the scene.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, and the officer was uninjured, according to police.

The shooting occurs just days after City Council President Bernard “Jack” Young criticized officers who don’t live in the city as a council committee gave approval to a $2,500 tax credit for officers who become residents.

This story will be updated.

