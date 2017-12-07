Newly unsealed documents detail FBI investigation of state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks

New court documents unsealed in the corruption case against Democratic state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks reveal that the FBI began investigating the legislator in 2014.

An FBI agent wrote in a January affidavit unsealed this week that Oaks, 71, was added as a subject of an ongoing federal public corruption investigation in August 2014 “based on historical reporting that Oaks was associated with individuals who were involved in illegal activities, and that Oaks had inappropriately accepted money and other things of value from businesspersons and lobbyists in his capacity as a state delegate.”

While the full scope of the investigation remains unknown, the documents identify for the first time one person who allegedly conspired with Oaks: a Maryland businessman named Bruce Crockett, described as a longtime associate of Oaks.

Crockett, who public records show owned a Baltimore County auto body shop and a management company, died in a motorcycle crash in July at the age of 59, Baltimore County police reported at the time.

“It takes money,” Crockett said when asked in a recorded meeting with an FBI cooperator about how to go about dealing with Baltimore politicians such as Oaks. “They’re all about cash, man. … I’ve done it too many times.”

Oaks has been charged with bribery, wire fraud and obstruction of justice, and has pleaded not guilty. He is preparing to serve in the coming Maryland General Assembly legislative session, with his trial scheduled for mid-April.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The documents add new intrigue to a case in which the government has said multiple targets have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Oaks himself allegedly agreed to cooperate in January after the FBI said he was recorded accepting $15,300 in cash bribes, but he reneged on the agreement and tipped off the target of the investigation, prosecutors have said.

The Southwest Baltimore resident is free pending a trial. He continues to serve as a legislator, attending political events and community meetings. Last month, he was listed as a host among other elected Democratic officials at a fundraiser for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore’s elected top prosecutor.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, a Democrat, released a statement Thursday saying the Senate “will allow the criminal process to occur without any interference.”

“I can assure the public that once the criminal process is resolved that the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics will also have their own investigation, with a full report and recommendations from the legislature,” Miller said.

Disciplinary actions against a senator can range from a letter of admonition to expulsion, but those actions can occur only after an ethics committee investigation. In Oaks’ case, that process is in effect frozen by the criminal proceedings.

Oaks, whose political base is Edmondson Village, was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1983, and lost his seat in 1989 after being convicted of theft and misconduct in office for stealing thousands of dollarsa from his election fund. He won back his seat in 1994 and was appointed this year to the state Senate to take the place of Lisa Gladden, who stepped down due to health problems.

According to an affidavit filed by FBI Agent Steven Quisenberry, a cooperator who was the subject of another FBI investigation met with Crockett in May 2015 and asked if Crockett would facilitate a meeting with Oaks. The cooperator said they represented an out-of-town businessperson interested in obtaining contracts from Baltimore through a minority-owned business. The company was operated by another cooperating defendant assisting the FBI with the investigation, authorities said in the documents.

Crockett said Oaks was looking for tickets to Baltimore Ravens games — “cheap seats, not good seats, just enough to get in,” Crockett said, according to the FBI.

Crockett recounted two specific occasions where Oaks allegedly took money for helping businesses — a $4,000 payment from a contractor for help getting a significant payment owed to the contractor released by the city, and $2,000 to set up meetings. He told the cooperator that Oaks had been disappointed by the amount of the payment, according to court documents.

The cooperator got a meeting the following month with Crockett and Oaks, the FBI said. The cooperator said his minority business certification had lapsed, and the renewal application would have to be expedited to meet the bid deadline for a bridge contract. Oaks said he wanted three Ravens season tickets.

During a recorded call the next week, Oaks said he wanted the name and number of the person the cooperator had been dealing with at the city’s Minority and Women’s Business Opportunity Office. Crockett called the cooperator in July, and said Oaks wanted everything to go through Crockett and that the legislator didn’t want any communications set via text messages.

“You gotta give it to him, he’s been doing this a long time,” Crockett said of Oaks, according to the FBI.

In September 2015, the cooperator introduced Oaks to the out-of-town businessperson at a Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Pikesville at a recorded meeting, the FBI said. Oaks offered to assist the businessperson with development in Maryland, and in the months to follow they discussed a Department of Housing and Urban Development project in the city, investigators said.

In April 2016, the source met with Oaks and gave him a draft letter of support for the real estate project, addressed to HUD’s Chicago office and containing various false statements about the project, according to the FBO. Oaks had his assistant type it out on his House of Delegates letterhead and faxed it to a number he believed was associated with HUD.

When asked how he would like to be compensated, the FBI said, Oaks put a Tootsie Pop in his mouth. The cooperator held up five fingers to signify a $5,000 payment, and Oaks shook his head and made an upward motion with his thumb.

Oaks accepted three cash payments of $5,000 in meetings recorded by the FBI, including one after filing paperwork for a bill to create a $250,000 state debt for bonds for the project.

Oaks went to an expensive shoe store in Harbor East the same day he received one of the cash payments, according to the documents.