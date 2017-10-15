Man fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, police say

A 43-year-old man was found shot to death in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to police.
Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of Asquith St. in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood about 8:23 a.m., police said.
The man, who police did not identify as of Sunday night, was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The man’s killing marked the 282nd homicide in Baltimore in 2017 — a record pace.
Police asked anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.