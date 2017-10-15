Man fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, police say

A 43-year-old man was found shot to death in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to police.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of Asquith St. in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood about 8:23 a.m., police said.

The man, who police did not identify as of Sunday night, was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man’s killing marked the 282nd homicide in Baltimore in 2017 — a record pace.

Police asked anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

CAPTION Warren Brown, the defense attorney for Baltimore Police Det. Momodu Gondo, discusses his client's guilty pleas Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore. Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy. He awaits sentencing next year. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video) Warren Brown, the defense attorney for Baltimore Police Det. Momodu Gondo, discusses his client's guilty pleas Thursday afternoon outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore. Gondo pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy. He awaits sentencing next year. (Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Police Det. Jemell Rayam will plead guilty Tuesday in federal court to robbing people he detained, billing for overtime hours he didn’t work, and forging reports to cover his tracks, his attorney said. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun video) Police Det. Jemell Rayam will plead guilty Tuesday in federal court to robbing people he detained, billing for overtime hours he didn’t work, and forging reports to cover his tracks, his attorney said. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun video)

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun