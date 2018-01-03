Man fatally shot in North Baltimore

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday in North Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Richwood Ave., in the city’s Richnor Springs neighborhood, about 11:45 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died, police said.

The man’s killing was the third homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or text them tips to 443-902-4824, or to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

Also on Tuesday night, a 22-year-old man was found shot in the hand about 8:43 p.m. in the 4200 block of Sheldon Ave., in the Belair-Edison neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information in that shooting is asked to call citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, or Metro Crime Stoppers.

