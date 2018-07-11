Man killed, woman injured in shootings in Penn North

One man was fatally shot and another woman injured in a double shooting in Penn North on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were near West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue around 7 p.m. when they heard gunshots: The victims were a 28-year-old man who’d been shot multiple times and a 33-year-old woman who had been shot in the abdomen. Both were taken to the hospital; the man died from his injuries.

Five people were shot, three fatally, in Baltimore on Tuesday, including the 150th person to be killed in the city this year.

Traffic remained blocked off to traffic in the area for several hours as police and SWAT officers investigated the scene near Woodbrook Avenue and Whitelock Street just north of West North. Children milled around the area on bikes, watching as investigators placed evidence markers around a bike on its side, a pool of blood, and spilled food.

“It sounded like the Fourth of July,” said one man, who’d heard the shots fired. The chimes of an ice cream truck sounded from up the street. He hoped police would be able to catch the shooter and pointed out at least four surveillance cameras in the vicinity.

Several residents expressed frustration that they couldn’t enter their homes. One man, who asked not to be named for fear of his safety, said he needed to go home to take medications for high blood pressure, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

One man reflected on the drug trade that he said flourishes in the intersection near where police were investigating.

“They got fentanyl from China, you’ve got heroin from Afghanistan and cocaine from Colombia, here at Woodbrook Avenue,” said Glenn Wooden, 52. “[Just like] National Geographic.”

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik