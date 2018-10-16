Nine shot, three fatally, in Baltimore City on Tuesday; violence spills into library

Nine people were shot Tuesday, three fatally, according to Baltimore City police.

The violence began around 1:40 a.m. and continued throughout the morning and afternoon and into the evening.

At about 6:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. Carey St. to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they observed a 52 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Because of victim’s injuries, homicide detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

A medic was summoned and transported the victim to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Shortly after arrival, the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A man was fatally shot around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of W. Fayette St. in West Baltimore. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Two women, ages 21 and 18, were shot while sitting in a car just after 9 a.m. Police said they were in the 2900 block of Westwood Ave., also in West Baltimore, when a gunman approached them and opened fire.

Another man was killed and two people were injured in a triple shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Outside the Penn Super Market at the corner of Cumberland Street, one man, 29, was shot in the torso, one in the calf and one in the foot, police said Tuesday. All three men were taken to hospitals, where the 29-year-old died, according to police. The conditions of the other men, ages 35 and 37, were not immediately available.

A block away, the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Pennsylvania Avenue Branch closed early. Meghan McCorkell, a spokeswoman for the Pratt Library, said there had been an altercation after the shooting that spilled into the building and rattled library staff, prompting the cancellation of an evening reading event for children featuring city schools CEO Sonja Santelises.

At 1:40 a.m. a 69-year-old woman was shot in the lower body in the 5300 block of Cordelia Ave. in Northwest Baltimore. She was taken to an area hospital, where she is listed in stable condition. Police say a 36 year-old man was shot in the back in same incident; he went to a Baltimore County hospital for treatment. Police said the victim was “very uncooperative with investigators and refused to answer any questions.”

There has been a spike in homicides for Baltimore in recent weeks, with 42 people killed in the past month. It coincides with significant chaos in the Baltimore Police Department. The agency lacks a permanent commissioner, and the chief spokesman resigned last week, citing “mudslinging” within the department and “political turmoil.”

Baltimore Sun reporters Lillian Reed and Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.