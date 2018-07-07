Baltimore Police investigating two nonfatal shootings

Baltimore Police are investigating a pair of nonfatal shootings in the city on Saturday.

At about 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the 6800 block of Fairlawn Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, where they found a 17-year old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Upton. They found a 51-year old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

