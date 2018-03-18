5 injured, 1 killed in Baltimore shootings Sunday

Five people were injured and another man was killed in separate shootings in Baltimore on Sunday, police said.

A man was shot around 9:46 p.m. in the 1800 block of McCulloh Street, in Druid Heights, according to police. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was shot at about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of North Longwood St. in the Franklintown Road neighborhood, police said. Moments later, officers received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital. There, officers located the second victim, a 28-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot about 4:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Milton Avenue in Broadway East, police said. Officers arrived at the scene to find no victim; he arrived at a nearby hospital moments later, police said.

About 20 minutes earlier, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 3400 block of Belair Road in Belair-Edison, and after a brief search they found a 47-year-old woman who had been shot in the groin, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot about 12:15 p.m. in the 300 block of South Franklintown Road in Shipley Hill, on the west side of the city, police said.

None of the victims’ wounds were expected to be life-threatening, police said. Their names and conditions were not released.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings can contact Baltimore Police Department detectives at 410-396-2221 or call the anonymous Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips may also be submitted through the department’s mobile app.