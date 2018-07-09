Woman who was driving car in which 7-year-old girl was shot is ordered held without bail

A woman who was driving the car in which a 7-year-old girl was shot was ordered held without bail Monday.

Darnell Holmes, 33, was driving in Southwest Baltimore last Thursday when Taylor Hayes, who was riding in the back seat, was shot in the back by an unknown gunman. Holmes was charged with six gun- and drug-related counts after police said they recovered a loaded gun, a digital scale and heroin in the glove box of her Honda Accord.

Holmes appeared at her bail review Monday via a video link and did not make any statements.

Holmes, who works as an aide for Baltimore City Schools and volunteers with the Aberdeen Fire Station, will be held at Central Booking until her preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.

Taylor is the daughter of Holmes’ cousin. Holmes’ daughter also was riding in the back seat of the car at the time of the shooting, but was not injured. The bullet that struck Taylor entered the car through the trunk, police have said. Police reported over the weekend that Taylor remained in critical and unstable condition.

Staci Pipkin, Holmes’ attorney, said her client does not know who shot at her car, which is registered in Holmes’ name.

“They’re trying to press her to say something she doesn’t know,” said Pipkin. “She doesn’t know because she was driving.”

Baltimore police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a white four-door Mercedes Benz that was seen in the area of the shooting. Police released a video of the vehicle over the weekend.

Police previously said they recovered shell casings from at least two guns at the scene, and that some of the casings matched the gun that they found in Holmes’ glove box.

Pipkin said her client isn’t responsible.

“There is zero evidence she touched the gun,” Pipkin said.

Baltimore Judge Flynn Owens ordered Holmes be held without bail. “That is the quintessential definition of someone who poses a threat to the community,” Owens said at the hearing.

llumpkin@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lauren_lumps